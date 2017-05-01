Boulder County's moratorium nears end; opponents continue to want fracking ban
With the expiration of the latest of five years of Boulder County oil and gas moratoriums only a few hours away, opponents of any resumption of oil and gas development gathered on the Boulder County Courthouse plaza today to repeat their demands for county government to continue to prohibit fracking.
