Bill to restrict oil and gas 'forced pooling' procedure fails before Colorado Senate floor
A bill aimed at liming the influence of the controversial " forced pooling " of mineral rights throughout Colorado communities failed in the Senate's State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee on Wednesday.
