Bear rips off car bumper to get to do...

Bear rips off car bumper to get to doughnuts in Colorado

8 hrs ago

Todd and Kim Robertson are convinced their Ford Focus was targeted by a black bear because of the aroma of donuts that permeates inside. The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports Todd and Kim Robertson awoke early Monday to a black bear trying to break into their doughnut delivery vehicle.

Chicago, IL

