A toast to chiles, tampons and switchblades, as the 2017 Colorado legislature wraps up

Gov. John Hickenlooper juggles a big ball of rubber bands that was dropped from above in the Capitol rotunda to celebrate the end of the 2015 General Assembly. Long tradition encourages lawmakers to toast themselves on the last day of the Colorado legislative session - some don't even wait for the gavel to fall, or the rubber-band ball to drop, before raising a glass - so here's a handful of bills that are worthy of a special salud at legislators' annual end-of-session celebration at Stoney's Bar and Grill Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.