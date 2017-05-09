A toast to chiles, tampons and switchblades, as the 2017 Colorado legislature wraps up
Gov. John Hickenlooper juggles a big ball of rubber bands that was dropped from above in the Capitol rotunda to celebrate the end of the 2015 General Assembly. Long tradition encourages lawmakers to toast themselves on the last day of the Colorado legislative session - some don't even wait for the gavel to fall, or the rubber-band ball to drop, before raising a glass - so here's a handful of bills that are worthy of a special salud at legislators' annual end-of-session celebration at Stoney's Bar and Grill Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Terra Firma
|48,569
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC