7 Gorgeous Scenic Train Rides Through Colorado

If driving up a long, winding mountain road gives you severe anxiety but you still want to enjoy Colorado's rugged Rocky Mountain terrain at its core - have you ever thought about taking a scenic train ride instead? In the early 1900s, it was the railroads that transformed the tiny western town of Denver into the largest city between San Francisco and Chicago following the Gold Rush. The Mile High City is home to Union Station and many commuter train lines, but the Denver area is also home to historic locomotives, steam trains and cog trains that are still in operation today.

