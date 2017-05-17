$400 million northern Colorado reservoir gets final approval
The federal government gave final approval Wednesday for a $400 million dam and reservoir in northern Colorado where 13 cities and water districts will store water from the other side of the Continental Divide. The Army Corps of Engineers issued a permit for construction of the Chimney Hollow Reservoir in the foothills about 50 miles north of Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 hr
|DebraE
|48,951
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|Enter Username
|18,454
|Campaign 2008OBAMA, Palin Stump in Colorado, Pr... (Oct '15)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|2
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|May 4
|ThomasA
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC