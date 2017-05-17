$400 million northern Colorado reserv...

$400 million northern Colorado reservoir gets final approval

The federal government gave final approval Wednesday for a $400 million dam and reservoir in northern Colorado where 13 cities and water districts will store water from the other side of the Continental Divide. The Army Corps of Engineers issued a permit for construction of the Chimney Hollow Reservoir in the foothills about 50 miles north of Denver.

