2 GOP lawmakers ask Trump to leave Colorado monument intact

The ruins of a Native American structure stand atop a large rock formation in Sand Canyon at Canyon of the Ancients National Monument. DENVER - Two Republican members of Congress from Colorado are asking the Trump administration not to change the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, one of more than two dozen monuments under review for possible modification.

