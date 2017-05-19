1911 floods cause wide destruction in Southwest Colorado
Downtown Dolores during the flood of 1911. The first building on right may be the Akin Mercantile building located on Central Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|36 min
|Respect71
|48,308
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|21 hr
|colorado drop off
|1
|Supreme Court's newest justice sticks to 'plain...
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC