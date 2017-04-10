Worries of an Anthem exit add to Western Slope's health care woes
Already, residents of Colorado's Western Slope pay more for health insurance than just about anybody else in the country while also having a smaller selection of insurers to choose from. The Republicans' health care bill in Congress - which may yet be revived - could up their costs even more.
