Will federal funds flow to Colorado w...

Will federal funds flow to Colorado water projects?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter attempted to stop funding water projects, including those in Colorado. He was prevented from pulling the plug by the state's delegation and with the help of the national water lobby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 3 hr Bob F 18,447
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 hr Respect71 46,999
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 6
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar '17 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Hiding Phart 7
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,167,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC