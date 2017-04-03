Where the State of Colorado stands on...

Where the State of Colorado stands on ICE sweeps

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

OCTOBER 14: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement , agents detain an immigrant on October 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. ICE agents said the immigrant, a legal resident with a Green Card, was a convicted criminal and member of the Alabama Street Gang in the Canoga Park area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 32 min Imprtnrd 46,989
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 6
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar '17 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Hiding Phart 7
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC