Wage Violations Are Now "Public Record" Under Colorado's New Wage Theft Transparency Act

15 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

On April 13, 2017, Governor Hickenlooper signed the Wage Theft Transparency Act into law, which is effective immediately. The Act makes "wage theft" violations in Colorado, including nonpayment of wages or overtime compensation, public record and subject to records requests under the Colorado Open Records Act.

