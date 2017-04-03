Video shows Colorado officer throwing...

Video shows Colorado officer throwing woman down face-first

A video spreading on social media shows a police officer in Colorado throwing a woman face-first onto a sidewalk after a scuffle. The woman struck the officer in the university town of Fort Collins on Thursday after police detained her boyfriend, police spokeswoman Kate Kimble told the Coloradoan newspaper .

