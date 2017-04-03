Video shows Colorado officer throwing woman down face-first
A video spreading on social media shows a police officer in Colorado throwing a woman face-first onto a sidewalk after a scuffle. The woman struck the officer in the university town of Fort Collins on Thursday after police detained her boyfriend, police spokeswoman Kate Kimble told the Coloradoan newspaper .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic congressman announces run for Colora...
|55 min
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|tbird19482
|47,066
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|Bob F
|18,447
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar '17
|Batvette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC