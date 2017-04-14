University In Colorado Awards Football Scholarship To A Female

New Life For New Raymer: Whistle Stop Town Seeks To Revive Business District New Raymer was originally called "Raymer," was founded in the 1880s as the first homesteaders were moving out west. 1 In Custody After School Bus Crash, Students Injured A Denver Public Schools bus collided with a stolen vehicle in Denver's Sunnyside Neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, injuring some students and people inside the SUV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.