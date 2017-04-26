Under Donald Trump, Colorado immigrant advocates fear increased...

Colorado's U.S. Attorney's Office brings about 100 immigration-related criminal cases each year, focusing on those they feel are public safety threats Octavio Hernandez-Ortiz had been deported nine times in 15 years before federal prosecutors say he was stopped in February driving a van carrying seven passengers - who were also in the country illegally - on Interstate 70 east of Denver. Another man from Mexico, Jose Alfredo Alcala Martinez, had been removed from the U.S. four times and convicted of assault and cocaine possession when he was pulled over while driving in Alamosa in January.

