U.S. high court says Colorado must refund exonerated defendants
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a Colorado law that allowed the state to keep fees and restitution paid by criminal defendants even when their convictions are overturned, calling it an unconstitutional violation of their rights. The court sided with two people whose sexual assault convictions were thrown out.
