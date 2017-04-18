Twelve of the Best Colorado Underground Record Labels
Since at least the early '80s, Colorado hasn't been short on indie labels: from Wax Trax to We Never Sleep, Doughnut Krew, Elephant 6, Suburban Home, Gestalt, Soda Jerk, W.A.R., Gift and many more. Usually these are started by someone with initiative and resources that finds a way to put out the music that had no chance for a release on a more commercial record label.
