Trump review turns focus to quiet, hi...

Trump review turns focus to quiet, historic Canyons of the Ancients monument in southwest Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

When President Donald Trump's monument reviewers visit southwestern Colorado's Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, they'll find one of the quieter but most historic attractions in the state, with more than 6,000 Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings, kivas and rock paintings spread across 176,056 acres. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of the National Landscape Conservation System, the Canyons of the Ancients - about six miles from Cortez and - was designated a national monument by President Bill Clinton on June 9, 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 28 min Truth 48,074
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Tue pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16) Apr 14 Gloria D 2
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Apr 12 JBs the one 52
News The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s... Apr 11 Moishey Levy 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC