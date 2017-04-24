Trump review turns focus to quiet, historic Canyons of the Ancients monument in southwest Colorado

When President Donald Trump's monument reviewers visit southwestern Colorado's Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, they'll find one of the quieter but most historic attractions in the state, with more than 6,000 Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings, kivas and rock paintings spread across 176,056 acres. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of the National Landscape Conservation System, the Canyons of the Ancients - about six miles from Cortez and - was designated a national monument by President Bill Clinton on June 9, 2000.

