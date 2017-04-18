'Trail Trash of Colorado' shames rule...

'Trail Trash of Colorado' shames rule-breakers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

DENVER If you're caught vandalizing or breaking the rules at one of Colorado's hiking trails or other natural areas, you could face a fine or have to appear in court. You could also end up featured on a new Instagram account that aims to publicly shame those engaging in destructive or disrespectful behavior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 40 min cpeter1313 47,852
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 18 pitsnmutts 18,449
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16) Apr 14 Gloria D 2
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Apr 12 JBs the one 52
News The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s... Apr 11 Moishey Levy 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,381 • Total comments across all topics: 280,444,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC