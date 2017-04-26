This is the Colorado budget deal we've been waiting for
Less than two weeks remain for Colorado lawmakers to fund at least a portion of the state's multibillion-dollar infrastructure needs, and despite disappointing setbacks , we've learned there is a plan afoot that seems ideal and worth pursuing. The governor's office tells us the plan has been offered to a select group of legislative leadership behind closed doors two years in a row now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|28 min
|Respect71
|48,092
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 25
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
|The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s...
|Apr 11
|Moishey Levy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC