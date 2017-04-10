Theater gunman's secret prison transf...

Theater gunman's secret prison transfer should have been better...

The Colorado Department of Corrections should have done more to inform victims of the Aurora theater shooting about the out-of-state transfer of gunman James Holmes, a state subcommittee has ruled. Last year, the state transferred Holmes to a still-undisclosed prison outside of Colorado after he was attacked by another inmate .

