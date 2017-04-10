Theater gunman's secret prison transfer should have been better...
The Colorado Department of Corrections should have done more to inform victims of the Aurora theater shooting about the out-of-state transfer of gunman James Holmes, a state subcommittee has ruled. Last year, the state transferred Holmes to a still-undisclosed prison outside of Colorado after he was attacked by another inmate .
