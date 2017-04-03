The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video showing fight
The Latest on a video showing a Fort Collins police officer throwing a woman face-first onto a sidewalk after a scuffle : The chief of the Fort Collins police is pledging to conduct a fair investigation of a video showing an officer from his department throwing a woman face-first onto a sidewalk after a scuffle. But Hutto says he will not release the video from officers' body cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|cpeter1313
|47,104
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|5 hr
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Democratic congressman announces run for Colora...
|8 hr
|CodeTalker
|3
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Bob F
|18,447
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC