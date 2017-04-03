The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe ...

The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video showing fight

Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The Latest on a video showing a Fort Collins police officer throwing a woman face-first onto a sidewalk after a scuffle : The chief of the Fort Collins police is pledging to conduct a fair investigation of a video showing an officer from his department throwing a woman face-first onto a sidewalk after a scuffle. But Hutto says he will not release the video from officers' body cameras.

