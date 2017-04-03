Texas taco franchise sues over phrase 'damn good tacos'
The Austin, Texas-based franchise Torchy's Tacos says that a Fort Collins restaurant called Dam Good Tacos infringed on its trademarked catchphrase. Torchy's registered its "Damn Good Tacos" tagline with the U.S Patent and Trademark office in 2008, about two years after the Colorado operation launched.
