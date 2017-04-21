TechnologyDrones offer benefit for industries in Colorado 12

On a mild yet windy day on the Colorado plains last week, China-based drone manufacturer DJI hosted an event to show off the potential benefits of its technology to industries including construction, inspection and emergency response. The event took place in an unexpected location: the sprawling flatlands of Elbert County Fairgrounds in Kiowa - located approximately 50 miles northeast of Colorado Springs - where DJI representatives and other organizers had ample space, no flight restrictions and structures on which to demonstrate the capabilities of their new line of aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Business Journal.