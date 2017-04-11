Tax hike for Colorado roads remains a...

Tax hike for Colorado roads remains a political lift

16 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The legislative session's top priority narrowly passed its first test in the GOP-led state Senate on Tuesday, despite a lengthy list of changes designed to win support from conservative lawmakers who oppose the measure to increase taxes for road building. The most significant revision lowered the proposed statewide sales tax hike to a 0.5 percent increase, or a total 3.4 percent on the dollar.

