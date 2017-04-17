Tallgrass named one of Colorado's top workplaces for 3rd year
Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP recently announced that it was named one of The Denver Post's Top Workplaces - an honor it has received for three consecutive years. Top Workplaces List is an annual award honoring the best companies to work for in Colorado.
