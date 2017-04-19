Supreme Court rules against Colorado ...

Supreme Court rules against Colorado on refunds for exonerated defendants

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday held unconstitutional a Colorado Supreme Court decision that required exonerated criminal defendants to prove their innocence in order to gain a refund of any money they paid as a result of their conviction four weeks after legislators rescinded the provision with a new law. The 7-1 decision Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenter and new Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate was largely a formality since Gov. John Hickenlooper signed House Bill 17-1071 into law on March 23 , a measure that gives defendants whose convictions are overturned the right to a refund.

