Supreme Court rules against Colorado on refunds for exonerated defendants
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday held unconstitutional a Colorado Supreme Court decision that required exonerated criminal defendants to prove their innocence in order to gain a refund of any money they paid as a result of their conviction four weeks after legislators rescinded the provision with a new law. The 7-1 decision Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenter and new Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate was largely a formality since Gov. John Hickenlooper signed House Bill 17-1071 into law on March 23 , a measure that gives defendants whose convictions are overturned the right to a refund.
