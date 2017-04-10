State of Colorado Proposes Financial Services Cybersecurity Requirements
Following in the footsteps of the State of New York, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies has proposed amendments to the Colorado Securities Act to require investment advisers and broker-dealers to implement new cybersecurity requirements to ensure security of the information in their possession. As we have predicted before, this is probably just the beginning of other states following suit.
