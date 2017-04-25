Sprouts Farmers Market to hire 500 in Colorado
Pedestrians walk outside Sprouts Farmers Market on June 26, 2015, in Wheat Ridge. Sprouts Farmers Market opened on June 24. Sprouts Farmers Market is looking to hire 500 new employees to staff its Front Range grocery stores - including a new Arvada location opening in June.
