Spend Saturday Night Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society
Most people go through life looking at the path that's straight ahead, but sometimes it's so refreshing to look up and get lost in a beautiful, star-filled sky. This Saturday night, the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society is inviting the public to spend the evening stargazing with them at Devil's Backbone Open Space in Loveland.
