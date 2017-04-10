Should Colorado teens face charges for sexting even if it's consensual?

Students leave campus at the end of the day at Canon City High School which is at the center of a sexting scandal that officials believe involves hundreds of students at Canon City High School in Canon City on Nov. 9, 2015. With less than a month left in the legislative session, Colorado lawmakers are racing to find a compromise on the hot-button topic of teen sexting as two dueling bills seeking to address the issue appear destined to fail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.