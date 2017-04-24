SCOTUS: Exonerated Defendants Can Get...

SCOTUS: Exonerated Defendants Can Get Their Money Back

Up until last week, Colorado had a law in place allowing the state to keep fees and restitution paid by criminal defendants, even after their convictions were overturned. That was until the Supreme Court ruled the law unconstitutional .

