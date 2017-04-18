Sand Creek Massacre National Historic...

Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site Marks 10th Anniversary

Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site in Colorado will mark its 10th anniversary later this month with a number of activities for visitors. The park was dedicated on April 28, 2007, to enhance cultural understanding by educating the public about the Sand Creek Massacre.

