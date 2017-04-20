Refreshed Appliance Retail Strategy C...

Refreshed Appliance Retail Strategy Coming to a Pair of Colorado Sears Hometown Stores

22 hrs ago

Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations April 28-29 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More RIFLE, Colo., April 20, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of two Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Colorado culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017 at the locations in Rifle and Trinidad.

Chicago, IL

