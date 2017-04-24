RAFT keeps Colorado educators afloat with cheap classrooms supplies and inspiration
Stephanie Walsh is the director of RAFT, a warehouse filled with discarded material that is being recycled and use by educators,, on April 12, 2017 in Denver. A converted 29,000 square-foot military warehouse in Denver is inspiring thousands of cash-strapped teachers at a low, low price.
