Polis Mulling Gubernatorial Run in Co...

Polis Mulling Gubernatorial Run in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Roll Call

Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., said he is considering a run for governor. "I'm going to be deciding in the next month or two whether or not to launch a statewide race for governor," Polis said in an interview with the site that ran Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min TomInElPaso 48,001
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 18 pitsnmutts 18,449
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16) Apr 14 Gloria D 2
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Apr 12 JBs the one 52
News The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s... Apr 11 Moishey Levy 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC