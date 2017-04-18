Polis Mulling Gubernatorial Run in Colorado
Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., said he is considering a run for governor. "I'm going to be deciding in the next month or two whether or not to launch a statewide race for governor," Polis said in an interview with the site that ran Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|TomInElPaso
|48,001
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 18
|pitsnmutts
|18,449
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
|The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s...
|Apr 11
|Moishey Levy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC