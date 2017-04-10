Photos of serial killer Ted Bundy found in old Colorado safe
A Colorado newspaper has discovered 40-year-old photos of serial killer Ted Bundy that were locked in an antique safe in the newsroom, recalling anxious times in 1977 when Bundy escaped from local law enforcement agencies twice in six months. The long-forgotten images were found at the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the newspaper reported Monday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|cpeter1313
|47,298
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|14 hr
|JBs the one
|52
|The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s...
|Tue
|Moishey Levy
|1
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|Tue
|Moishey Levy
|3
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Tue
|toughnut2crack
|18,448
|Democratic congressman announces run for Colora...
|Apr 10
|CodeTalker
|3
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC