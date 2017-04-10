Photos of serial killer Ted Bundy fou...

Photos of serial killer Ted Bundy found in old Colorado safe

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this 1977 photo serial killer Ted Bundy, center, is escorted out of court in Pitkin County, Colo. The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent discovered the 40-year-old photo of Bundy, along with others, that had been locked in an old safe in the newsroom, which a local locksmith volunteered to open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Truth 47,318
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) 18 hr JBs the one 52
News The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s... Tue Moishey Levy 1
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl Tue Moishey Levy 3
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Tue toughnut2crack 18,448
News Democratic congressman announces run for Colora... Apr 10 CodeTalker 3
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,260,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC