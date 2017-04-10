Photos of serial killer Ted Bundy found in old Colorado safe
In this 1977 photo serial killer Ted Bundy, center, is escorted out of court in Pitkin County, Colo. The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent discovered the 40-year-old photo of Bundy, along with others, that had been locked in an old safe in the newsroom, which a local locksmith volunteered to open.
