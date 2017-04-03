Perlmutter surprise coming Sunday: Hi...

Perlmutter surprise coming Sunday: Hint, website says "Perlmutter for Colorado"

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Unveiling a not so mysterious logo on Thursday that says "Perlmutter for Colorado," U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter says he has "an announcement" to make on Sunday. That announcement, as first reported last month by Colorado Politics, is expected to be a run for governor on the Democratic ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr Terra Firma 46,903
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 6
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Hiding Phart 7
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC