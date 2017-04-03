Perlmutter surprise coming Sunday: Hint, website says "Perlmutter for Colorado"
Unveiling a not so mysterious logo on Thursday that says "Perlmutter for Colorado," U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter says he has "an announcement" to make on Sunday. That announcement, as first reported last month by Colorado Politics, is expected to be a run for governor on the Democratic ticket.
