On Neil Gorsuch vote, Michael Bennet disappoints
Sadly, the confirmation of fourth-generation Coloradan Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court comes as bittersweet. The Senate no longer has in place the filibuster rule that forced presidents to look to candidates able to gain broad support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Terra Firma
|47,064
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|8 hr
|Bob F
|18,447
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar '17
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Hiding Phart
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC