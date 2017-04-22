Northwest Colorado shaken by earthqua...

Northwest Colorado shaken by earthquake that "felt like an explosion"

10 hrs ago

The United States Geological Survey in Golden confirmed the 3.5 magnitude quake, which happened at about 11 a.m. just outside of Rangely "It felt like an explosion, honestly," said Miranda Hayes, a Rangely Police Department dispatcher. "Everything in the office rattled and shook.

