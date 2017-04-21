New photo book features LGBTQ people and their homes, some in Colorado

Surrounded by chickens and holding two Kermit plush toys, Jerry Shelton was walking in front of his self-described "tuna can" of a home in Fruita when Tom Atwood snapped his photo. It's an intriguing photo, the odd juxtaposition inviting the viewer to stay with Shelton and absorb more of his surroundings, both of which were in focus due to Atwood's use of a wide-angle lens and large depth of field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.