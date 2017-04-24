Muslim inmates claim they were pepper sprayed during a prayer meeting at Colorado prison
Three Muslim inmates at Sterling Correctional Facility have sued three correctional officers claiming they were pepper sprayed during a prayer meeting and later assaulted when one of them filed grievances and contacted an attorney. The civil lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of Donell Blount, Cecil Mason and Terry Phillips in U.S. District Court in Denver by civil rights attorneys David Lane, Zachary Warren, Michael Fairhurst and Igor Raykin.
