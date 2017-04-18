More than 32,000 new businesses forme...

More than 32,000 new businesses formed in Colorado in first quarter of 2017

9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A lot of people in Colorado acted on resolutions to start a new business with the new year, according to the latest Colorado Secretary of State's Indicators Report . Colorado saw 32,450 new-business filings in the first quarter, an increase of 31 percent from the fourth quarter and a level of activity that should support continued hiring through the year, according to the report.

