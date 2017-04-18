More than 32,000 new businesses formed in Colorado in first quarter of 2017
A lot of people in Colorado acted on resolutions to start a new business with the new year, according to the latest Colorado Secretary of State's Indicators Report . Colorado saw 32,450 new-business filings in the first quarter, an increase of 31 percent from the fourth quarter and a level of activity that should support continued hiring through the year, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|47,747
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|pitsnmutts
|18,449
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|15 hr
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Sat
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
|The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s...
|Apr 11
|Moishey Levy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC