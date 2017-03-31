More Colorado sheriffs, police added ...

More Colorado sheriffs, police added to Trump administration's second ICE naughty list

Read more: Denver Post

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week released its second list of law enforcement agencies it has deemed uncooperative, and more Colorado sheriffs and jails made the list. ICE reported that the Adams County Jail, Arapahoe County Jail, Denver Justice Center and the Jefferson County Jail each released one inmate that ICE wanted to pick up for immigration violations between Feb. 4 and 10. The federal agency also added the Archuleta and Delta county sheriff's offices to its list of police and sheriffs that have enacted policies which limit cooperation with ICE.

