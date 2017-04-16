More coal is rolling out of the pro-Trump Western Slope, but is it adding up to any jobs?
Two coal trains a day are rolling out of the North Fork valley, but laid-off miners aren't being called back to work Cliff Brewer pets his dog at his home in Somerset on March 8, 2017. Brewer was a coal miner for 15 years in the area, but after the Oxbow Mine closed he was out of a job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|TomInElPaso
|47,624
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Sat
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
|The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s...
|Apr 11
|Moishey Levy
|1
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|Apr 11
|Moishey Levy
|3
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 11
|toughnut2crack
|18,448
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC