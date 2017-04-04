Man Wanted In Wyoming Murder Arrested...

Man Wanted In Wyoming Murder Arrested In Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBS Local

Second Arrest Made In 'One In A Billion' Shooting CBS4 has learned that a teenager, Prince Jalil White,18, is in jail and is being charged in connection with the January 2016 shooting of an off duty Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy. Man Wanted In Wyoming Murder Arrested In Colorado A man wanted in connection with a murder in Wyoming has been arrested in Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 37 min ReplaceGOP 46,676
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse 58 min CNN is fake news 3
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... 19 hr Replace Pocahonta... 6
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Hiding Phart 7
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC