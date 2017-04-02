Man Suspected of Accidentally Starting Colorado Church Fire
A man is suspected of accidentally starting a fire that damaged a Colorado church while trying to keep warm during a snowstorm. The Gazette of Colorado Springs reports that Saturday's fire heavily damaged the roof and electrical system at Broadmoor Community Church.
