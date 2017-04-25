Man arrested in Logan County wildfire that burned more than 30,000 acres, destroying homes and ca...
A home that was caught up in a large brush fire driven by high winds near the town of Haxtun in Phillips County, Colorado March 7, 2017. Patrick Svoboda was allegedly welding on a metal feed trough in a dry cornfield in roughly 50 mph winds on the day the blaze began, sending flames racing across the drought-parched prairie toward the town of Haxtun, the Logan County Sheriff's Office says.
