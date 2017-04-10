Longmont urges residents to purge of ...

Longmont urges residents to purge of unused, expired medications

Read more: LongmontFYI

A Longmont Walgreens is one of several across the Front Range now permanently accepting prescription medication disposals, the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced today.

